Tripura Government Will Commence Procurement Of 20,000 MTs Paddy From December 28

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 23, 2021 : After receiving clearance from Tripura cabinet on Tuesday last, the procurement for 20,000 metric tonnes paddy will commence from December 28 next from 35 Paddy Procurement Centres (PPCs) across the state.

This time, these 20,000 MTs of paddies will be procured from the farmers with an enhanced Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 19.40 per kilo against Rs 18.68 then the previous year.

Tripura government will bear an expenditure of Rs 45.68 crore for procurement of paddy directly from farmers.

A senior government official informed Northeast Today that the paddy procurement would be beginning in 35 designated PPCs including two new centres namely Meghalaya and Kalyanpur in the state.

As per the decision of the Cabinet, during the eve of Christmas and English New Year, farmers will get an increased price for their paddy.

Till date, a total of 72,955 MTs of paddies have been procured from the farmers of Tripura at subsidized rates. After the formation of BJP-IPFT coalition government led CM Biplab Kumar Deb, the procurement process commenced in Tripura.