Anjaw District Will Soon Have Digital Connectivity; Assures Arunachal Pradesh CM Khandu

NET Web Desk

In a bid to connect the villages through broadband connectivity and transforming the remote regions into a connected knowledge economy, providing information, e-learning, e-governance facilities to the residents, the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday assured the people of Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh that digital connectivity will soon reach the remote region.

He asserted the same, while speaking at a public function held in the district. Addressing the gathering, the CM stressed on the significance of mobile connectivity in the current times.

“I understand the need of digital connectivity in today’s world, especially in an area where building roads is a time-taking task. When I visit this place next time, I will bring along with digital connectivity,” the CM said the same before leaving Hawai – headquarters of Anjaw district, a region which shares its borders with Tibet.

According to PTI report, he stated that people of the district can avail the benefits from Internet.

The CM also mentioned that Airtel has bagged the tender for installing 4G towers in the region, and the company will soon commence it’s work.

He also mentioned about developing the border hamlets into “model villages”, which will incorporate of all necessary facilities.

“The scheme will be implemented on a larger scale in the coming years. As of now, we have selected only three villages for the scheme. You may be pleased to know that all three villages — Kaho, Musai and Kibithoo – are in Anjaw district,” – he pointed out.

Asserting further on stretch construction along the remote regions, the Arunachal Pradesh CM expressed his satisfaction on the work progress by National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL).

He also expressed his concern over the slow pace of work on the Tidding-Hayuliang portion of the trans-Arunachal Highway.

“I have been informed of some issues regarding compensation for land acquisition. I will personally monitor the situation and all issues will be resolved soon,” Khandu asserted.