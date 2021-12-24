Arunachal Pradesh CM Reviews COVID-19 Situation, Discusses Health Surveillance & Response Preparedness

NET Web Desk

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, several mutations and variants have continued to emerge with “Omicron Variant” believed to incorporate of a high transmissibility rate, thereby escalating tensions among medical fraternities. In order to prevent its deadly outcomes & mitigating the impending risks, the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today chaired a high-level meeting with the health officials for discussing about the situation.

The Chief Minister along with other health officials discussed about the current scenario amid the backdrop of Omicron variant.

During this meeting, the key factors discussed incorporate of – strict health surveillance & response preparedness.

Khandu further directed the health department for continuing to be alerted, attentive & responsive. He also appealed the people of Arunachal Pradesh to maintain COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), and get themselves vaccinated against the deadly virus.

Taking to Twitter, the CM informed about the present COVID-19 status in the frontier state.

According to the status, there are 18 active cases, no COVID-19 fatalities since October 8 of this year.

The growth rate within last one week stood at 0. There are 1000 Oxygen beds and 60 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) available at the state.

Meanwhile, there are 46 PSA plants installed covering all districts, and 150 Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) & 94 ICU beds will be added by 2022.