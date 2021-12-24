Arunachal Pradesh : ‘Sarkar Apke Dwar’ Camp Held At Rho Village

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to ensure that welfare & government facilities reach people’s doorsteps, the Arunachal Pradesh Government today conducted the third ‘Sarkar Apke Dwar’ camp for the year 2021-22 in Tawang district.

As part of its continuing celebrations of 75th years of Independence, and observing India’s freedom struggle based on the theme ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Tawang District Administration organized the camp at Rho Village under Thingbu circle.

The camp was inaugurated by Additional DC (Headquarters) Lobsang Tsering in presence of Additional DC Jang RD Thungon, EAC Thingbu Pemtan Monpa,CO Lhou Thupten Wangchu other head of offices from Tawang and Jang sub Division.

Meanwhile, the Government Departments have also delivered services to the residents of Jangda and nearby villages.

The ongoing ‘Sarkar Aapke Dwar’ Campaign was also conducted at Parbuk village, Lower Dibang Valley district, where hundreds of people were facilitated with process like renewing ration cards, applying for ST certificates, PRC and birth certificates.

As a part of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav, an ongoing #SarkarAapkeDwar campaign was conducted at Parbuk village, Lower Dibang Valley district. Hundreds of people were facilitated with process like renewing ration cards, applying for ST certificates, PRC and birth certificates. pic.twitter.com/EmUQho0FZV — MyGov Arunachal Pradesh (@MyGovArunachal) December 24, 2021

Its worthy to note that ‘Sarkar Aapke Dwar’ Campaign (Government at your doorstep) programme is an initiative of the state government.

Passed in the 2018-19 budget, the campaign aims to deliver all government services to the citizens, including – Aadhaar enrollment, e-ILP, Schedule Tribe certificates, Residence certificates, Income certificate, Driving licences, renewal of arms licences, distribution of items under the Ujala scheme, new account opening and other government schemes.