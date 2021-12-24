Assam : Noted Litterateur Rongbong Terang Conferred With ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’

NET Web Desk

In order to honour the writings penned-down by eminent literary figure Rongbong Terang for his several renowned works, the Pratidin Groups have conferred the dignified personality Terang with ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ at the Pratidin Achiever Awards 2021 at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, Guwahati.

This event also witnessed the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Lok Sabha speaker and the Chief Guest of award ceremony Om Birla, among other dignitaries.

Apart from the award, the eminent personality was also handed-over a cheque of Rs 1,11,111 (One lakh, eleven thousands, one hundred & eleven rupees).

The literary figure Terang had worked as an Assamese teacher in Diphu Government Boy High School.

He was also an Assamese lecturer in Diphu Government College and acted as the Principal-in-charge on April 1, 2000, and retired on 30 November 2002.

Earlier adjudged with Padma Shri for one of his notable works ‘Rongmilir Hanhi’, Terang also served as the President of ‘Asam Sahitya Sabha’ for two terms.

He is known for some of the most dignified works, including – Srimad Bhagawad Gita, Samanway Prabah, Faringor Geet, Smritir Papori, Neela Orchid, Krantikalar Ashru, Jak Herowa Pakhi, and Langsoliator Kukrung.