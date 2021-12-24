Authorities Initiating Effective Steps To Resolve Drinking-Water Issues Along Urban Regions Of Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 24, 2021 : A high-level meeting was chaired by DWS minister Sushanta Chowdhury and SW&SE minister Santana Chakma on Friday to eliminate the problems of drinking water facilities emerging in different Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) including Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), Tripura.

The meeting took place at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city. Officials of both the Drinking Water & Sanitation department along with the Urban Development department authorities were present in the meeting.

During this meeting, the ministers reviewed all water-related problems of different wards of the AMC areas and were directed to undertake necessary steps to resolve such issues.

Residents in some parts of the AMC area complained that there is a problem of drinking water in certain areas under the municipal corporation although much of those problems have been sorted-out.

However, in order to resolve the issue of access to safe drinking water in some cases, discussions have been held with the administrative officials of both departments. There are plans to construct water treatment plants in some areas, said DWS minister Chowdhury.

He said “Efforts will be made to expedite the construction of purified drinking water treatment plants in areas where iron-ore is alleged to be available. The state government will allocate necessary funds for this.”

“Now our goal is to provide purified drinking water to the people in every level of the municipal area. We firmly believe that the drinking water problem in various wards of the municipal area will be resolved soon”, he added.

Among others present at today’s meeting were Secretary of DWS department Kiran Gitte, Agartala Municipal Commissioner Sailesh Kumar Yadav, Chief Engineer of DWS department Rajiv Debbarma, Director of the Urban Development department Tamal Majumder and other officials attached to the Municipal Water Board.