COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 111 Fresh New Cases, 5.64% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 111 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 5.64%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 1713. While, a total of 1,40,254 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 535 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 1969 samples were tested on November 23, 2021, out of which 44 samples belonged to males, while 67 of females.

If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 59 belonged to symptomatic patients, 52 of asymptomatic.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,38,006. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected : 8 positive cases (12.90%), TrueNAT detected 7 (16.30%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 95 (5.10%) & 1 (33.33%) positive cases respectively.