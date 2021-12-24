Manipur – Another Name For Women Empowerment; Asserts BJP National President JP Nadda

NET Web Desk

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, better known as JP Nadda today arrived in the state capital of Manipur, Imphal for addressing a “Mahila Rally” held at Sagolband.

Nadda received a warm welcome by BJP leaders of Manipur, including – Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, BJP state president A Sharda, Northeast Zonal Secretary of BJP Ajay Jamwal & BJP Manipur-in-charge Sambit Patra, among others.

During his address in the “Mahila Rally”, Nadda referred Manipur as another name for women empowerment.

He further added that women hailing from this northeastern state has brought laurels for the country by flaunting medals. Commencing from Commonwealth Games or Olympic Games, Manipur has shined throughout all international sport platforms.

आज इम्फाल में महिला रैली को संबोधित किया। महिला सशक्तिकरण का दूसरा नाम मणिपुर है। यहां की मातृ-शक्ति का सामाजिक और आर्थिक योगदान बहुत गहरा है। कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स हों या ओलंपिक गेम्स, मणिपुर के खिलाड़ियों ने मेडल्स की झड़ी लगाकर देश का नाम रोशन किया है। pic.twitter.com/tBzQXOfRPH — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 24, 2021

The BJP President further claimed that under the reign of Congress, the northeastern state of Manipur was known for 3 I’s, ‘Instability, Insurgency & Inequality’.

Meanwhile, under the reign of BJP, these 3 I’s have transformed into ‘Innovation, Infrastructure & Integration’, Nadda further added.

During his visit, JP Nadda also enjoyed a hearty Manipuri meal along with CM Singh, A Sharda, Ajay Jamwal, Sambit Patra, the state cabinet minister Th. Biswajit Singh, and L. Susindro Meitei at the popular Luxmi Kitchen in Imphal.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur CM confirmed the same. He asserted “Enjoyed a hearty Manipuri meal along with Shri @JPNadda Ji, Natl. Pres. @BJP4India, Smt @AShardaDevi Ji, Pres. BJP Manipur, Shri @AjayJamwalNE Ji, Shri @sambitswaraj Ji, Shri @BiswajitThongam Ji, Shri L Susindro Meitei Ji at the famous Luxmi Kitchen in Imphal.”

The ministers have also worshipped at Bijoy Govindaji temple at Imphal.

Meanwhile, the BJP National President JP Nadda flagged-off the ‘Video Van’ for Meeyamgi Khonjel BJP-Gi Thoudang campaign. These vans will travel across the state, and showcase BJP led-Government’s achievements in the last four years & eight months.

“Delighted to join Shri @JPNadda Ji, BJP National President in flagging off the Video Van for Meeyamgi Khonjel BJP-Gi Thoudang campaign. The vans will travel across the state to showcase BJP led-Govt’s achievements in the last four years & eight months.” – tweeted the CM.

Besides, the National President JP Nadda have also addressed the “Nupisingi Meepham” (Women’s Meeting) in Imphal.

“Addressed the ‘Nupisingi Meepham’ (Women’s Meeting) in Imphal held in the presence of Shri @JPNadda Ji, BJP National President and notable dignitaries. Highlighted the welfare initiatives taken up by the BJP led-Govt which includes empowering and uplifting women in all spheres.” – further added the CM.

Its pertinent to note that Manipur is gearing-up for the Assembly Elections, scheduled to be held on March 2022.