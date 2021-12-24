Manipur Pre-Poll Violence : Indefinite Curfew Clamped At Heirok Village, MHRC Seeks Report By December 30

NET Web Desk

In order to prevent further clashes between communities and maintaining peace along the Heirok Village, the Thoubal District Magistrate (DC) has imposed indefinite curfew into the whole area of Heirok village.

The order has been made effective from 5 PM of Thursday, which will continue until further notification.

Directed to the general public, this order has been passed ex-parte under Section 144 CrPC of 1973.

The order issued by Thoubal DC, A Subhash Singh asserted that following the volatile situation in Heirok, there is every likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility at Heirok village area, thereby endangering human lives and properties in Heirok area.

Therefore, “it has become expedient to issue prohibitory orders for prevention of breach of peace, disturbances to public tranquillity and danger to human lives and properties and to prevent riot or affray,” – added the order.

However, the order shall not apply to government officials or machineries involved in the enforcement of law and order, military, paramilitary, police forces and other genuine urgent related to medical and essential services, further mentioned the order.

The order further observed that “persons who want to take out procession for marriage, funeral and religious purposes and others within the scheduled areas may apply to the DC or SP of Thoubal for permission and they are not to take out procession until the permission is obtained.”

Besides, the Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has taken the suo-moto case related to the Heirok pre-poll violence, which has killed a third semester student of Thoubal college – Ningthoujam Rohit, while his 53-yrs-old father Ningthoujam Premchandra sustained severe injuries.

The suo-moto case has been taken-up under section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 which ensures the rights to life and personal liberty of the citizens of Manipur, in this case particularly marking the Heirok Village.

Meanwhile, the Commission has directed the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), District Magistrate, Thoubal Superintendent of Police (SP) to submit their Action Taken Report (ATR) by December 30.

According to Imphal Free Press (IFP) report, MHRC will visit the incident spot on December 26 to attain first-hand information about the incident.