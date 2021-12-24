Meghalaya Chief Minister Invites PM Modi For 50 Years Statehood Celebrations

NET Web Desk

Marking the 50 years of Meghalaya Statehood celebrations scheduled to be held on January 21, 2022, the Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has officially sent an invitation letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for gracing the occasion as its Chief Guest.

Addressing the mediapersons on Thursday, the Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong asserted that “an official invitation has been sent however, an official confirmation has not been received yet. The State Government is waiting for the official confirmation from the PM’s Office.”

“The Prime Minister will inaugurate and also lay few foundation stones for different projects in the State”, futher informed the Deputy CM.

It’s worthy to note that on November 18, this year, Meghalaya CM unveiled the logo of 50 years Statehood Celebrations, scheduled to be held at the Me’Gong Festival in 2022. This logo beautifully represents Meghalaya and its tribes.

The northeastern state of Meghalaya was carved out of Assam as an autonomous state in April 1970 and was declared a full-fledged state in January 1972.

Besides, Meghalaya shares its statehood day with two other northeastern states – Manipur & Tripura. On January 21, 1972, the three states of Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya became full-fledged states under the North Eastern Region (Reorganisation) Act of 1971.