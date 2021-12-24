Mizoram : Assam Rifles Conduct Lecture Asserting Farmers’ Role In Indian Economy

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In order to acknowledge and honour the contribution of farmers towards the overall growth of the country and its citizens, the Lunglei Battalion of Assam Rifles today conducted a lecture on “Kisan Diwas, Role of Farmers” at the Community Hall of Tuipang village.

The lecture aimed to disseminate information & generating awareness on the significance of agricultural sector towards the Indian economy.

Furthermore, this concerned efforts were greatly appreciated by the locals of Tuipang Village, who expressed their heartfelt gratitude towards Assam Rifles for undertaking such initiative.