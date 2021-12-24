Mizoram : Preparations For Christmas Eve In Full-Swing Across Aizawl

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Christmas is round the corners, and preparations for the same began in full swing and twinkling X-mas stars & trees are brightening across various parts of Mizoram.

Streets of Aizawl are packed with residents shopping for clothes, decorations and delicious edibles.

Although, the pandemic-induced restrictions and guidelines have been imposed across the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC), but Christmas have added bright hues of red and gold, along the scenic greenery of Mizoram.

People are purchasing stuffs, and hanging-out along the main market, while several shops are putting their items out on sale before the biggest festival of the year.

The COVID-19 positivity rate is still on an upward trend along some of the districts, but the deadly virus failed to put an end into the spirit of Aizawl residents.

As churches will not be organizing any Christmas feasts within AMC area and district headquarters, most of the households are likely planning to transform this year’s Christmas into a family event, therefore observing the festivity at home with loved ones.

Curfew has been imposed from 9 PM and 4 AM along Aizawl and other district headquarters. Police personnel are patrolling the streets during night to review if concerned guidelines are followed by residents.

Besides, these personnel have been placed across all important localities throughout the city, and bursting of firecrackers is strictly prohibited throughout the festive season.