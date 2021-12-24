Sikkim CM & Governor Greets People On ‘Barahimizong’ & ‘Sakewa’

NET Web Desk

The Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay and Governor Ganga Prasad extended their best wishes to the Mangar and Kirat Khambu Rai Communities on the auspicious occasion of ‘Barahimizong’ & ‘Sakewa’ respectively.

Celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm, ‘Barahimizong’ is considered to be one of the significant festival of Mangar Community.

Observed on the 5th day of Mangar Purnima, i.e., in December, Barahimizong marks the coming together of Mangar people to pay homage to their forefathers, or what locally referred as ‘kuldevtaas’ (ancestral deities) by performing various religious rituals & rites.

In Mangar language, ‘Barahi’ means God, ‘Minaat’ or ‘Mi’ means worship, while ‘Zong’ means fort. The ceremonies are followed by a number of cultural performances and on-the-spot competitions.

Its worthy to note that the first ‘Barahimizong’ festival was held in 1998, aiming to keep alive – the cultural and traditional heritage of Mangar Community.

Meanwhile, ‘Sekawa Festival’ is one of the significant and ancient festivals of the Kirat Khambu Rai Community, which marks a tribute to the Mother Earth and is observed by performing Bhumi Puja.

Begins on the full-moon day of Baisakh Purnay (15th day of the fifth month of Nepali Calendar) that coincides with sowing season.

Rais are mainly cultivators who consider themselves as children of ‘Paruhang’, the deity who is believed to have dwelled in the Himalayas.

‘Sekawa Festival’ is depicted as a symbol of brotherhood and unity, thereby been observed on a grand scale.

“I extend my warm greetings & best wishes to the people of Sikkim on the auspicious occasion of Barahimizong. Barahimizong is one of the most important festivals of the Mangar community. On this day, people come together to pay homage to their ancestors and ancestral deities (kuldevtas). In Mangar language, ‘Barahi’ means God, ‘Mi’ means worship or prayer and ‘Zong’ means fort. The prime objective of the festival is to preserve and protect the tradition, culture and heritage of the Mangar community. On this auspicious day, I pray for the well-being & prosperity of the people of Sikkim and hope that the festival rekindles the legacy of a life that is defined by oneness & universal brotherhood.” – the CM captioned an FB post.

While expressing his heartiest greetings on the auspicious occasion of ‘Sakewa’, the CM asserted, “I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Sikkim, especially the Rai community on the joyous occasion of Sakewa. It is one of the major festivals of the Khambu Rai community. The occasion is a tribute to Mother Earth and is observed by performing Bhumi Puja. The celebration also highlights the cultural heritage of Kirati people who adorn themselves in traditional Rai dress and perform the traditional dance. The festival of Sakewa falls on Baisakh purnay coinciding with the sowing season. On this occasion, I wish for good health, happiness and abundance in the lives of the Sikkimese people.” – the CM captioned an FB post.

Besides, the Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad has also wished the communities on the auspicious occasion of ‘Barahimizong’ and ‘Sakewa’, through an official statement issued by the Sikkim Governor’s office.