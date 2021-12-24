Sikkim STNM Hospital Incident : Mortal Remains Of Cardiologist Dr. Sanjay Upreti Reaches Mamring

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

In a heartwrenching incident, the Sikkim based 43-yrs-old Consultant Cardiologist Dr. Sanjay Upreti, who was struggling for his life after been stabbed during a horrific case, passed away today in Siliguri, West Bengal.

One of the victims of the dastard incident at the New Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) Hospital, Dr. Sanjay Upreti, who was stabbed on December 14, breathed his last at 3 AM on Friday at Siliguri’s Neotia Hospital.

Stabbed by a resident of Tathangchen – identified as Thinley Bhutia, the accused mercilessly injured the cardiologist and another female sanitation worker also sustained injuries, while attempting to safeguard the doctor.

Recently, both the patients – Dr Sanjay Upreti & Sanitary attendant Kala Chhetri were airlifted to Neotia Getwel Multispeciality Hospital at Siliguri for further medical treatment.

Although, the health condition of both the victims were considered to be “critical” and “worrisome”, but multi-organ failures led the medical team to opt for ventilators, thereby following highest possible medical support and doses.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay also expressed his deepest condolences on the untimely demise of Dr. Upreti, “I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Dr. Sanjay Upreti, who was undergoing treatment at Neotia Hospital, Siliguri. Sikkim has lost a remarkable human being and a brilliant doctor, and in this hour of grief, I extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved family, friends and pray for the departed soul.” – the CM captioned a FB post.

The Governor Ganga Prasad has also expressed his heartfelt condolences on the demise of the Consultant Cardiologist, who was battling for his life.

After the postmortem at North Bengal Medical College & Hospital, the mortal remains of Dr. Sanjay Upreti today arrived to his native place in Mamring, South Sikkim.

According to IPR report, doctors and health staff today assembled at Tourism Guest House premises in Rangpo, to pay their respect to Late Dr. Sanjay Upreti, as the mortal remains reached the State just a while back.

After the offering of khadas and flower petals, the convoy proceeded towards Mamring, the native place of Late Dr. Sanjay Upreti.