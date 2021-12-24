Tripura : BJP & TIPRA Motha Playing Divisive Politics; Claims Former CM Manik Sarkar

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 24, 2021 : The former Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Sarkar today scathingly attacked the BJP-led government of the state and Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance or TIPRA Motha-led government in Autonomous District Council (ADC) areas for their mischievous role in playing divisive politics among tribal and non-tribal populace.

Claiming the role of the Left Front was to unite and work for the development of all, he said that the BJP-led government is destructing the agricultural sector while the TIPRA Motha-led government is creating division among people with the slogan of ‘Greater Tipraland’.

A ‘Krishak, Jhumia and Khet-Majdoor’ rally was organized by the Tripura chapters of All India Krishak Sabha, Samyukta Kishan Morcha and Gana Mukti Parishad here in Agartala city.

While addressing at the gathering on Friday afternoon, CPIM politburo member and Tripura’s leader of the opposition, Sarkar said “People did not have to held procession and demand to fulfill their needs during the previous Left Front government’s regime in this state. The government took projects one after another and implemented those. Later, common masses held processions to congratulate the Left Front government.”

He alleged “Now, the present BJP-led government had destroyed the agricultural sector and situation of farmers and common masses had been put at risk”.

“Under these circumstances, I appeal to supporters of to go back in the villages of Tripura, organize the people, assemble at various grounds and continue movements unless and until the demands placed before the BJP-led governments are not fulfilled”, he added.

Tripura former Chief Minister asserted “This farmers’ movement had taught us that we have to fight for the right demands which have to be implemented by the government. But this BJP-led government is sleeping and hence, we have to hold movement continuously in order to make the government awake and fulfill our demands for the welfare of the agricultural sector”.

Taking a dig on TIPRA Motha in ADC areas of Tripura, Sarkar alleged that this socio-political party is trying to create a division among the tribal and non-tribal populace across the state.

He alleged “Now, TIPRA Motha gave the slogan of ‘Greater Tipraland’ to unite all the indigenous people which was once given by INPT and IPFT. The gentleman, who is raising such slogans is explaining differently at different places”. Sarkar also predicted that the future of the indigenous youths is at stake.

Castigating the role of tribal kings in Tripura, Sarkar asserted “This state was once ruled 136 kings for a span of 1300 years. At that time, there was no progress in the fields of education, agriculture, roads, transport, health, etc. Now, all of a sudden, why sympathy has grown for the indigenous people? This is nothing, but a game plan towards divisive politics”.