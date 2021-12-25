Arunachal Pradesh : Court Directs State Government & Other Stakeholders To Assert Steps Undertaken On ‘Solid Waste Management’

NET Web Desk

The Itanagar bench of Gauhati High Court (HC) has directed the Arunachal Pradesh Government, state Urban Development & Housing (UD&H) Department, Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), and Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (APSPCB) to file a preliminary affidavit by January 7, 2022 for mentioning about steps undertaken for solid waste management along Itanagar and Naharlagun regions.

In an attempt to manage solid waste and transforming the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh into sustainable one, the state government and other stakeholders are tirelessly working to attain the objective.

However, if the state government along with other stakeholders mentioned above fails to file the preliminary affidavit, the court will “direct personal appearance of the concerned officials.”

This move comes after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed against non-implementation of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 by Arunachal Pradesh government.

According to Arunachal Times report, the petitioner requested Itanagar Court to direct the IMC authorities for ensuring that garbage trucks deliver their services regularly across all areas of Itanagar.

The petitioner further requested the Court to direct state government and UD&H department chief engineer-cum-director for framing guidelines for ensuring that proper disposal of solid waste.

Besides, the petitioner also urged for installation of an incinerator at the dumping site for disposal of non-biodegradable wastes.

It is considered to treat the harmful gases released while burning, the petitioner stated.