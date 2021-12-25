Arunachal Pradesh : Special Court Accepts CBI’s Closure-Report Against Former CM Nabam Tuki

NET Web Desk

A special court at Yupia recently accepted a closure report of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed against the former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki for his alleged involvement in a case associated with alleged corruption in 2006.

The CBI with directions from Gauhati High Court (HC) lodged a case against the former Arunachal Pradesh CM & three others under Section 120B, 468, 471, 477A of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sec 7/8/13(2) r/w 13(1) (d) of Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, 1988.

However, it prayed the Special Court to accept the closure report in the form of ‘Final Report’, and shut the case because of insufficient evidences against the accused persons named in the First Information Report (FIR).

“After hearing the learned counsels for the parties and also after careful perusal of entire documents annexed therein, this court is of the considered view that the Final Report filed by the CBI can be accepted and matter is accordingly closed and disposed of.” – asserted the Court of Special Judge, Yupia in its order dated December 23, 2021.

Its worthy to note that in association with the concerned case, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by one Nabam Tagam before Gauhati HC in the year 2006. However, the same was prayed for withdrawn by the petitioner in the year 2010.

But the HC rejected the prayer of the petitioner and the matter had been taken as suo-motu writ petition. Later, the case was taken-over by CBI, which commenced the conduction of preliminary enquiry into the allegations.

The writ petition mentioned that during 2005-06, the then former PWD & Urban Development minister, Nabam Tuki had illegally awarded contract works to his kin by violating the norms of tenders.

Besides, it was also alleged that Tuki opened a fake account in the United Commercial Bank, and dishonestly took all the ill gotten money in collusion with his brother Nabam Tagam.

“In compliance of the High Court order, the CBI has approved registration of 11 nos of preliminary enquiries at different branches of CBI for enquiring the matters on the basis of works carried out by PWD, Arunachal Pradesh including the five enquiries of contract works executed within the state of Arunachal Pradesh. However, during investigation, the allegations could not be proved. Therefore, the investigating agency did not file charge sheet against the accused persons due to insufficient material evidences to prove the allegations and prayed that closure report dated 22.02.2021 may be accepted and closed the case.” – informed the Special Court.

Furthermore, the writ petitioner Nabam Tagam on July 20, 2021, filed an interlocutory application submitting that he “has no objection on closing of the case as prayed by the CBI”.