Assam Government Decides To Provide 2% Reservation In Grade-III & IV For Ex-Servicemen; Check Out Key Decisions

NET Web Desk

In recognition to the services of ex-servicemen towards the nation, the Assam Government have decided to approve 2 per cent reservation in Grade – III & Grade – IV posts for ex-servicemen.

The state cabinet during a meeting held on Friday has decided to reserve 25% of posts for disable ex-servicemen (disability arising in service), and to families of deceased ex-servicemen killed in line of duty. While, 75% of posts will be reserved for other ex-servicemen.

However, the cabinet has also decided to approve Rs 130.64 Crores towards interest subvention for state government employees, in order to construct houses under “Apon Ghar” scheme. Under this scheme, the total sanctioned amount is Rs 4,312.66 Crores, total beneficiaries : 31,996 and interest subvention since 2017-18 is Rs 162.74 Crores.

In recognition of the services provided by Anganwadi workers towards women & children welfare, the Cabinet has decided to approve a one-sided terminal benefit to these workers at the time of retirement attained by them on 60 years :

These includes – Rs 4 lakhs to Anganwadi worker serving at Anganwadi centre, Rs 3 lakhs to Anganwadi worker serving at Mini Anganwadi Centre, Rs 2 lakhs to Anganwadi helper working at Anganwadi Centre.

Besides, the next kin of Anganwadi workers will also get the same benefit in case of death in harness, and 50% benefits will be provided to workers serving minimum of 10 years on resignation or relinquishment of service before attaining retirement at the age of 60 years.

The Cabinet meeting has also decided to reduce the cost of power distribution & transmission. According to an official statement, “Government is committed to turning the power utility companies into profit-making and vibrant entities.”

In this regard, cabinet has decided to convert government loans and grants to Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited (AEGCL) and Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGCL) into equity and waive the unpaid loan interests.

However, more power will be given to APDCL. In order to this, the Cabinet has approved implementation of Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in Assam with an investment plan of Rs 8727.08 Crores. High Voltage Distribution System (HVDS) will be constructed, Aerial Bunched (AB) cables, new sub-stations & lines, bifurcation of feeders, re-conductoring of existing lines, and SCADA etc. will also be utilized. Besides, a total of Rs 137 Crores for payment of tariff subsidy will be given to APDCL.

In the interest of transparency and expeditious procurement, the Government has also approved public procurement of all goods & services available in GeM to be made mandatory with appropriate exceptions.

However, to harness the benefits of certain investments in oil and gas sector, the cabinet has decided to set-up an Investment Holding Company for managing the portfolio of investments in oil, gas & fertilizer companies. This is expected to propel growth in concerned sector, thereby adding to the revenue stream of Government.

Furthermore, the cabinet has also decided to approve recruitment for residential status certificate/domicile certificate for candidates selected for various posts in Assam Police after publication of results. SCs, STs, and OBCs are excluded from giving such certificates.