Assam Job Fair Mismanagement : Thousands Defy COVID-19 Guidelines, 2 Government Officials Suspended

NET Web Desk

The recent job fair held in the northeastern state of Assam on December 23 came under strict headlines after thousands of youth with desperation of attaining jobs flouted COVID-19 guidelines. Responding to the same, Assam government has suspended two senior government officials for improper planning, mismanagement, and negligence of duty.

“As per the direction of Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, T. Doungel, Joint Director, Employment and Lipika Datta, Assistant Director of Employment, District Employment Exchange, Guwahati have been placed under suspension for improper planning, mismanagement and gross negligence of duty,” – asserted an official statement.

Organized in collaboration with the Centre’s National Career Service Project, the job fair was held in atleast 17 districts where over 10 companies on an average were placed for recruiting candidates.

It’s worthy to note that large numbers of youth were rendered jobless during the unprecedented times of COVID-19 which led to the crowd.