COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 173 Fresh New Cases, 9.37% Positivity Rate

Mizoram registered a total of 173 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 9.37%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 1569. While, a total of 1,40,427 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 536 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 1846 samples were tested on November 24, 2021, out of which 75 samples belonged to males, while 98 of females.

If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 58 belonged to symptomatic patients, 115 of asymptomatic.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,38,322. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected : 14 positive cases (9.72%), TrueNAT detected 3 (20.00%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 156 (9.25%) & 0 positive cases respectively.