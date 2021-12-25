Heavy Snowfall Recorded In East Sikkim, 275 Vehicles Stranded

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Altogether 275 vehicles carrying tourists have been stranded this afternoon in two of Sikkim’s most important tourist destinations – Tsomgo Lake and Baba Mandir, after the northeastern state was hit by a fresh spell of heavy snowfall.

Currently, these tourists have been given shelters in army camps, situated along the region.

After snowfall, the mountains of Sikkim have turned whitish and the region is encircled with thick layer of snow, making it’s visitors experience a more thrilling adventure by glaring at splendid landscapes.

Sikkim is witnessing the season’s first snowfall, after parts of North Sikkim especially – Thangu.

Compared to last year, the tiny Himalayan state has received snowfall much earlier this year, and a significant dip has been registered along the mercury level in North Sikkim to 2 degrees, informed a meteorological official.

Although, these heavy snowfall have posed tough challenges for vehicular movement, but business establishments here hope to receive tourist inflow – a sector which faced severe threats during the unprecedented times of COVID-19.

However, this year, after the state government allowed the entry of visitors, the tiny Himalayan state have once again commenced to receive a good number of tourists on an average every day, asserted the tour operators.

Furthermore, the Checkpost SHO, Thinley Rabden shared that “atleast 275 vehicles have stranded and currently these tourists will be taken to army settlements.”