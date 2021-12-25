Manipur Pre-Poll Violence : Accused Remanded To Police Custody Till January 4

NET Web Desk

In a major development associated with the Heirok killings, the duty magistrate of Thoubal district today have remanded all the 6 accused to 11 days of police custody till January 4 for further interrogation.

The 6 accused have been apprehended on the night of December 24 by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to find-out the persecutors associated with the killings of a third semester student of Thoubal college – Ningthoujam Rohit, while his 53-yrs-old father Ningthoujam Premchandra sustained severe injuries.

Rohit was gunned down during a poll-related violence that took place between workers of the Congress and the BJP in Heirok AC, Thoubal district of Manipur on December 23.

According to reports, these apprehended include – Thokchom Bishorjit alias Putro Singh, Ningthoujam Panan Singh, Thokchom Sanathoi Singh, Thokchom Henrik, Laishram Biken and Khundongbam Nicky alias Anju Singh, all hailing from Heirok area.

However, Thokchom Bishorjit alias Putro Singh is the younger brother of sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Th Radheshyam.

It’s worthy to note that in order to prevent further clashes between communities and maintaining peace along the Heirok Village, the Thoubal District Magistrate (DC) on December 23 has imposed indefinite curfew into the whole area of Heirok village.

Directed to the general public, this order has been passed ex-parte under Section 144 CrPC of 1973, which will continue until further notification.