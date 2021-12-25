Omicron Scare : Assam Government Imposes Night Curfew From 11:30 PM To 6 AM, Relaxes Curbs On December 31

NET Web Desk

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, several mutations and variants have continues to emerge with “Omicron Variant” which is believed to incorporate of a high transmissibility rate, thereby escalating tensions among medical fraternities. In a bid to prevent such deadly outcomes and mitigating it’s impending risks, the Assam Government today issued fresh new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), amid the escalating concerns over Omicron and festive season.

According to this order, the night curfew timings will now remain in effect from 11:30 PM to 6 AM. The hostels, restaurants and other establishments must be closed by 10:30 PM.

The revised night curfew timings will be issued from 6 AM of December 26, announced the state Health Minister Keshab Mahanta.

Issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), these revised and consolidated guidelines have been issued for both rural & urban areas.

However, the night curfew will be lifted for a day on December 31 – the New Year’s Eve.

The order further reads that any person caught without a mask or spitting in public places will be slapped a fine of Rs 1,000.