Sikkim Gearing-Up To Host ’18th Sikkim State Boxing Championship 2021′ From December 26

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The northeastern state of Sikkim is gearing-up to host the most anticipated ’18th Sikkim State Boxing Championship 2021′, which is scheduled to be organized from December 26-29.

Organized by West District Boxing Association in association with Sikkim Amateur Boxing Association (SABA), the event will be held at Government Senior Secondary School, Soreng, West Sikkim (now Soreng District).

The same was informed by the President of Sikkim Amateur Boxing Association, Jaslal Pradhan through a press conference held today.

“There is no cash rewards for participants but they will receive medals and certificates which is valuable in order to improve their rankings and its a calender event. And promising and best players would be able to get a chance to play national level tournaments.” – asserted Pradhan.

The tournament will be divided into three categories : Elite (Senior) Men and Women, Youth Men and Women and Junior Men and Women.

Furthermore, the Joint Director of Sikkim Youth Affairs, Dr R B Bishwakarma also addressed the press conference.