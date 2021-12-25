Sikkim Marks ‘A Christmas Of Grief’, Dr. Upreti Cremated With Full State Honours

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

On the occasion of Christmas eve, the northeastern state of Sikkim observed a grieving celebration as residents mourned for last rites of late Dr Sanjay Upreti.

The last rites of Consultant Cardiologist at Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) Hospital, late Dr Sanjay Upreti was carried-out today with full State Honour at Mamring, South Sikkim.

Dr. Upreti who was struggling for his life after been mercilessly stabbed during a horrific incident passed away on Friday at 3 AM of Siliguri’s Neotia Getwal Multispeciality.

Its worthy to note that the Cardiologist was stabbed on December 14 by a resident of Tathangchen, identified as Thinley Bhutia.

The Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay, Cabinet Ministers, legislators and other dignitaries paid their respect to the departed soul and joined the last rites, which was carried out with full State Honour. Family members, relatives, friends, well wishers and the medical fraternity attended the funeral and paid their respect to the brave doctor.

Dr. Sanjay Upreti was a Cardiologist at the STNM Hospital in Sochyagang. On December 14, he fell victim to a physical attack from a stranger, while trying to save a fellow health worker.

On the morning of December 15, 2021, he along with the sanitary attendant was flown to Siliguri on a special army helicopter for further treatment. Despite best efforts, his condition deteriorated and he finally succumbed to multiple organ failures during the early hours of December 24, 2021.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang who joined the last rites today, asserted that “Dr. Sanjay Upreti’s name would be recomended for the state bravery award and our government will try its best to deliver justice to the bereaved family members.

Furthermore, he also shared “The demise of Dr Sanjay Upreti is not just a loss of family but its a great loss to the state and government.”