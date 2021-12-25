“Swarn Jayanti Shaurya Pradarshani Yatra” – BSF’s Mobile Photo Exhibition Marking India’s Victory In 1971 War, Reaches Meghalaya

NET Web Desk

Observed as ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’, the year 2021 marks 50th anniversary of the victory achieved by Indian Armed Forces over Pakistan in 1971 war, leading to the creation of Bangladesh. Celebrating the same, ‘Swarn Jayanti Shaurya Pradarshani Yatra’ – a mobile photo exhibition on Friday reached the state capital of Meghalaya, Shillong.

Organized by the Border Security Force (BSF), the mobile photo exhibition reached the state after crossing a long journey of 1400 km.

It aimed to disseminate information & generate awareness about the contributions of BSF and Mukti Bahini in the 1971 war.

Meanwhile, the main objective of this exhibition dealt with inculcating the spirit of patriotism among youth.

In Shillong, the journey witnessed the presence of general public. The Inspector General (IG) of BSF Meghalaya, Inderjeet Singh Rana, attended the event as its Chief Guest.

During the event, documentaries, videos and photographs from Bangladesh Liberation War 1971, depicting the role of BSF and Mukti Bahini, were also screened.

However, the BSF Brass Band also performed patriotic songs, mesmerizing the audience who were filled with patriotic fervour.

Its worthy to note that the Border Security Force on December 3, 2021 kicked-off the 1200-kms long “Swarnjayanti Shaurya Pradarshani Yatra” from Kolkata to Guwahati to commemorate the 50th years of the “Bangladesh Liberation War”.

The Yatra entered the area of the BSF Guwahati Frontier after paving its way through bordering districts of Kolkata, Murshidabad, Malda, South Dinajpur, Siliguri and Jalpaiguri all along the Indo-Bangladesh international border.