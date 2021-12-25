Tripura : Narcotics Worth Rs 25 lakhs Seized, 2 Held

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 25, 2021 : Tripura Police on Saturday arrested two youth and seized narcotics worth Rs 25 lakhs from their possession at Dharmanagar railway station in North Tripura district.

It is reported that the North Tripura district police personnel led by its Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhanupada Chakraborty conducted an anti-drug campaign after a long time and achieved success.

Acting on a tip-off, a huge contingent of police and SP were waiting at Dharmanagar railway station premises. Based on suspicious movement, police searched Abdul Shukkar (38) and Manoj Telanga (20) at around 12.30 PM.

A total of 16 soap containers were recovered from their procession which contains about two hundred and fifty grams of brown sugar. Both of them hail from Patharkandi, Assam.

The current value of brown sugar in the black market is Rs 1 crore, thereby the value of the recovered brown sugar stands at Rs 25 lakhs.

District Superintendent of Police (DSP), Bhanupada Chakraborty said the arrest of these two accused would give them more valuable information which will prove more helpful in the anti-drugs campaign.