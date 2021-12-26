PM Modi To Visit Tripura On Jan 4, Inaugurate New Terminal Building At Agartala Airport

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday said that PM is coming to Tripura on January 4 next to inaugurate the new terminal building of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport here in Agartala city.

On the occasion of Christmas eve, Chief Minister Deb and his wife Niti Deb along with TLA speaker Ratan Chakraborty visited Shanti Kali Church at Mariyamnagar, situated in the suburbs of Agartala city.

CM met with Sister Mary John at the Baptist Church on the eve of the Lord Jesus’ birthday. Her greetings have inspired CM to move forward. Deb said that the positivity, justice and forgiving attitude of the Lord Jesus should be followed in personal life.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the moment of Christmas has brought good news for Tripura. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Tripura. The message came from his office on Friday evening confirming the visit.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Tripura on January 4. He will inaugurate the newly constructed terminal building of MBB Airport from Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala.

Incidentally, with the inauguration of the new terminal building, the MBB airport is about to get an international look. A new terminal building is being constructed at a cost of Rs 438 crores. Agartala Airport is recognized as the busiest airport in the northeast region after Guwahati.