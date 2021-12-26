Tripura : 6 Rohingyas Apprehended From Ichabpur

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura police on Saturday arrested six Rohingyas including four children from Gournagar RD block of Unakoti district, about 155.8 kms away from Agartala city.

Acting on a tip-off, Kailashahar police station staff along with TSR personnel raided the house of Sahanaj Ali of Ichabpur area under Gournagar RD Block.

Accordingly, six Rohingyas including four children of different ages were apprehended and they shall be produced to a local court today.

Abdul Rakim, 32, the family head confessed that they had sneaked into Indian territory via Dawki in Meghalaya. From there, they boarded a train for Agartala.

On Friday, from Agartala, they reached Ichabpur.

Abdul further said, he and his family members came here to procure necessary documents to establish themselves as a valid Indian citizen.