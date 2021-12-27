COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 72 Fresh New Cases, 10.45% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 72 new COVID-19 cases, and two fatalities in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 10.45%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 1399. While, a total of 1,40,564 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 539 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 689 samples were tested on November 26, 2021, out of which 37 samples belonged to males, while 35 of females.

If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 55 belonged to symptomatic patients, 17 of asymptomatic.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,38,626. The official statement further adds that, 72 new cases have been confirmed through RAgT & FIA identified 64 (9.42%) & 8 (100.00%) positive cases respectively.