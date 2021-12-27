“Curb Malpractices Related With Issuance Of Hawkers & Driving Licenses” : Sikkim-Based Youth Body To State Government

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

In an attempt to curb the illegal processes associated with issuance of hawkers & driving licenses, the President of Sikkim Yuva Sangathan (SYS), Toya Rizal on Sunday asserted citizens to raise their voice against such malpractices which are depriving locals of their opportunities.

Through a press conference held on Sunday, Rizal shared “its a high time now we should raise our voice as there are many malpractices in license subletting for hawkers license and we came to know that concerned department has issued licenses after taking bribes.”

“Such malpractices took an extreme form during the reign of previous government, which led a Nepali resident attain the licenses. How this is possible? We are further investigating the cases and in coming days we will start taking legal actions, thereby requesting the government of working in this area and should come up with corrective measures.” – added the SYS President.

He even said “I have proof also against a few officers. Don’t want to blame the old government but it was started in an earlier government which has hampered local youth and whoever is doing this he should stop. This is something against the interest of Sikkim’s people.” – shared Rizal.

He also said “RTOs are issuing driving licenses in a single day and they are even trying to compromise. The lesson is that the government should address this issue and genuine people should avail the benefits and in the coming days we will take action from our side.”