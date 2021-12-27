Manipur : MHJU Strongly Condemns Recent Attack On Newspaper Staffs

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Hills Journalists Union (MHJU) has expressed strong concerns and vehemently condemned the intimidation ‘The Sangai Express’ staffs on December 24, 2021, while on-duty.

According to a press release issued by TSE staffs, such repeated attacks on media fraternities is indeed ‘concerning and unacceptable’.

“MHJU stands in solidarity with those victims and TSE while endorsing the statements of EGM and AMWJU regarding the said unfortunate incident which happened on a broad day light along a busy Airport road.” – reads the press release.

Meanwhile, the Union has further urged the Manipur Government to urgently intervene into the matter, and book those perpetrators without delay.

It stated that timely-implementation will repose faith on the Government’s assurance to protect media from similar incidents which has escalated within the recent years.

“The media fraternity in Manipur despite its best efforts & sacrifices to provide 24×7 services has been faced with bomb attacks, intimidation, threats & harassments. It is time, the State Government seriously consider the worrying trend on attacks of Media Fraternity to curb such unwanted incidents in the future.” – adds the release.

Its worthy to note that some people in four vehicles tried to ‘stop and intimidate’ the newspaper staff early morning on the Christmas eve at Changagei Ucheckon in Imphal West district.