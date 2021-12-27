Meghalaya : First-Ever Government Engineering College Will Be Operational By 2022, Informs State Education Minister

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to significantly lead the students towards the path of technological advancements through their hometowns, the Meghalaya Government is gearing up to commence its first-ever government engineering college from 2022, informed the state Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui.

Besides, the Meghalaya Government is undertaking all possible measures to ensure its functioning.

Affiliated to the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), the polytechnic Institute at Mawlai is being transformed into Meghalaya Engineering College.

According to Shillong Times report, the state government had sanctioned a total of Rs 21 crores for the project.

However, almost 70% of the work on the technical university building has been completed, and state government is attempting to get a sanction for the stretches leading to university.