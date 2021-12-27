Nagaland Civilian Killings : Indian Enquiry Team To Visit Oting Village On December 29

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

In a major development into the Oting massacre case, the Indian Army today informed that its inquiry team will be visiting the incident site on Wednesday.

The inquiry team will be preset at Tizit Police station in Mon district between 1.30 PM to 3 PM on December 29.

“Indian Army Inquiry Team solicits from the public at large any primary information (not forwarded or not from a secondary source) pertaining to the incident. Any person having such information and desirous of deposing before the Inquiry is requested to do so at Tizit Police Station,” ANI quoted Defence PRO, Kohima, as saying.

In a bid to prevent further deadly outcomes, the Indian Army urged citizens for cooperation and maintaining patience till the conclusion of the enquiry.

According to a press release issued by the press information bureau (defence wing) signed by PRO (defence), Kohima, Lt Col Sumit Sharma, the Indian Army assured the citizens that necessary action will be taken against persecutors in accordance with the law, thereby securing justice for all.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has appealed the people of Nagaland to come forward and assist in the inquiry associated with the December 4 Oting Massacre, through sharing of any information, including – videos, photos or any other material from the original source.

Responding to the same, the Indian Army has urged Nagaland residents to assist into the inquiry and provide any information at the whatsapp messenger (+916026930283 or army exchange helpline +913742388456).

“The inquiry ordered by army is progressing and all efforts are being made to conclude it at the earliest.” – the press release further reads.

“The army is also fully cooperating with the special investigation team (SIT) inquiry ordered by Nagaland government and required details are being shared in a timely manner. It appealed to the people of Nagaland to be patient and wait for the findings of the army inquiry and also assured that necessary action will be taken in accordance with the law to secure justice for all,” – further added the press release.

Its worthy to note that on December 4, innocent civilians identified as coal-miners were gunned down by security forces in Mon district of Nagaland. Referring the killings as “unfortunate”, the Indian Army confirmed the incident.

“The incident and its aftermath is deeply regretted. The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law,” – the Indian Army mentioned in its earlier statement.

The unfortunate incident is basically the repercussion of army operation, which mistook the civilians as insurgents from the Yung Aung faction of the banned militant outfit – National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K).

These recent killings of innocent civilians across the Mon district of Nagaland due to the incessant spraying of bullets by Indian Army has led to extreme rage among Northeast regions, especially in Nagaland. In accordance with the same, clamour for repeal of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), 1958 has also renewed among different quarters of Northeastern regions.