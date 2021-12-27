Nagaland : ‘Court Of Enquiry’ Will Be Initiated Against Army Personnel Involved In Oting Massacre

NET Web Desk

Amid the escalating clamour to repeal the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), 1958 from different quarters of Northeast regions, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has constituted a 5-member committee headed by Registrar General of India Vivek Joshi for examining the possibility of withdrawing the concerned Act from Nagaland.

Besides, a “Court of Enquiry” will initiate disciplinary proceedings against the Army unit & personnel, directly involved in the December 4 botched Army operation in Mon district that resulted into deaths of innocent civilians.

However, action will be taken immediately on the basis of fair enquiry. All the identified persons who face enquiry will be placed under suspension with immediate effect.

According to a press release issued by the Nagaland Government, the panel will be chaired by the Additional Secretary of Northeast; MHA; and will include – Chief Secretary of Nagaland & Director General of Police (DGP), Nagaland. Other members to be included in the committee are – Inspector General of Assam Rifles (IGAR) (North), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) representatives.

Meanwhile, the committee will submit its report within 45 days and repeal of “Disturbed Areas” and AFSPA from Nagaland will be based on recommendations of the panel.

Signed by the leader of Naga People’s Front Legislature Party (NPFLP) T. R. Zeliang, Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland Y. Patton, and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, the press release further mentions that state government will provide government jobs to the ‘Next of Kin’ (NoK) of the deceased.

In order to initiate this process, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Mon district, will carry-out necessary procedures in consultation with the concerned Village Councils (VCs), and government jobs will be given on compassionate grounds on the basis of eligibility.

“The Nagaland delegation impressed upon the UHM to replace the Assam Rifles unit in Mon with immediate effect.” – asserts the release.

The aforementioned leaders have expressed their gratitude to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for taking-up the matter with utmost seriousness and appreciated the Centre for undertaking required steps to ensure justice, thereby positively responding to the voices of people.

“The State Government appeals to all sections to remain calm and to continue to maintain a peaceful atmosphere. The democratic and peaceful nature of the civil society groups, tribal hohos and mass-based organizations in our collective quest for justice and truth has been well received and has created a positive image of the Naga people to the rest of the global community.” – the press release further reads.

Its worthy to note that on December 4, innocent civilians identified as coal-miners were gunned down by security forces in Mon district of Nagaland. Referring the killings as “unfortunate”, the Indian Army confirmed the incident.

The unfortunate incident is basically the repercussion of army operation, which mistook the civilians as insurgents from the Yung Aung faction of the banned militant outfit – National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K).