NITI Aayog Launches ‘State Health Index 2019-20’, Northeastern States Attained Remarkable Positions

NET Web Desk

Northeastern States – Assam, Meghalaya and Mizoram have attained remarkable positions in the 4th edition of ‘State Health Index for 2019-20’ released today by the National Institution for Transforming India-Aayog (NITI-Aayog).

The National Institution for Transforming India-Aayog (NITI-Aayog), the premier policy think tank of the Government of India (GoI) released the index, aiming to accelerate the pace of achieving health outcomes and encourages.

According to this report, Round-IV of the report titled “Healthy States, Progressive India”, among the ‘Larger States’ – Uttar Pradesh, Assam & Telangana are the top three ranking states.

Meanwhile, the northeastern states of Mizoram & Meghalaya have been ranked top among ‘Smaller States’.

Prepared in collaboration with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) with technical assistance from the World Bank, this health Index by the government think-tank is a weighted composite score incorporating 24 indicators covering key aspects of health performance.

It comprises select indicators in three domains – health outcomes, governance and information, and key inputs and processes.