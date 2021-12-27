Oting Civilian Killings Are Planned Massacre; Alleges Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee President

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

Recent killings of innocent civilians across the Mon district of Nagaland due to the incessant spraying of bullets by Indian Army has led to extreme rage across Northeast regions. Acting on the same, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) In-Charge Dr. Ajoy Kumar has demanded the resignation of Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation Amit Shah for his negligence of the situation and for misleading Parliament and the Nation in alleging that the victims fled away, therefore indirectly referring them as militants.

According to a press release issued by the President of Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC), K. Therie informed that AICC delegation was prevented from meeting the aggrieved family members however, BJP ministers did not even care to visit.

“AICC has demanded Rs 1 Cr for the slain victims and Rs 10 Lakhs to the injuried as compensation. AICC also demanded for a Judicial Enquiry Commission headed by Sitting High Court Judge. We shall continue to pursue till justice is delivered.” – asserted the NPCC President.

However, the Committee constituted to study the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), 1958 “has nothing to study since there is no terrorist and neither secessionist forces anymore in Nagaland. Congress’ stand is AFSPA is not required in Nagaland.” – the press release further reads.

Alleging the Oting massacre – a collaborative killings initiated by the Government of India (GoI) and Chief Ministers of Nagaland and Assam, the NPCC President asserted that “we strongly suspect the Oting massacre is a result of the collaboration of GOI and CMs of Nagaland and Assam to derail ceasefire and delay implementation of negotiated settlement. Now they are all trying to escape through AFSPA. We therefore demanded an All Party Parliamentary Committee. However AICC in their wisdom demanded Judicial Enquiry Commission headed by sitting HC Judge of Gauhati High Court because the subjects are above the spectrum of SIT or Court of Enquiry. They cannot enquire into their masters.”

“Law and order is state subject. Hon’ble Chief Minister and Hon’ble Home Minister are answerable to the people. There are hundreds of questions to be answered such as : Why 21 para security forces were called in to slaughter sons of the soil of Nagaland?

Nagaland Police appears to be in the dark according to the FIR against 21 Para Forces filed at Tizit. Why Nagaland Police were kept in the dark? This is why an Independent Enquiry Commission is required.” – stated the press release.

“Money cannot buy life. Lives are equal. Perhaps if Hon’ble CM or Hon’ble HM were aggrieved similarly, they would not accept Rs 5 lakhs for the loss in a mistaken identity. We have demanded Rs.1 crore to relief the immediate economic problems to the aggrieved families. We also have demanded Rs.10 lakh relief be given to the injured for immediate needs in their treatment. I also demand that permanently disabled person(s) out of injury be given pension adequately.” – further added the release.