Sikkim : 21-Days Free ‘Winter Coaching Camp 2021-22’ Begins

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

A 21-days long free Winter Coaching Camp 2021-22 has commenced from today. Organised by the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Sikkim, the camp will culminate on January 16, 2022.

It aims to impart basics of Athletics, Archery, Adventure Sports, Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Football, Karate, Kickboxing, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Wushu, Zumba and Sports Medicine.

Meanwhile, sports in fields – Athletics, Archery, Football and Adventure sports will be held at Guards. Boxing, Wushu, Table Tennis and Kickboxing will be held at White Hall, Badminton, taekwondo, Karate and Kickboxing will be held at Paljor Stadium Gym Hall.

The camp will be conducted by 28 resource persons, incorporating of – Dronacharya Awardee Sandhya Gurung and other coaches and it has more than 300 participants.

Besides, the inauguration event held today was attended by Sports Minister K N Lepcha as chief guest, who also declared the camp open officially. He was accompanied by Secretary Sports department Raju Basnett along with other officials of the department.

Speaking to mediapersons, the Sports Minister informed that “through this event we are just trying to harness the talents, this is our commitment that we want to create more athletes so that our state can participate in national games. We have to prepare athletes harness the talents we want to create more athletes that is the way to bring more medals. He also shared the camp is free of cost and specially targeted to under privilege children. Not only in Gangtok but in all districts we are organising such camps simultaneously.”