Sikkim Heavy Snowfall : Indian Army Safely Rescues Over 1000 Stranded Tourists

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Continuing its outreach efforts to help stranded tourists across the tiny Himalayan northeastern state of Sikkim safely reach their residences from the heavy snowfall regions, the Indian Army have successfully led them to get-back into the state capital Gangtok on Sunday.

Tourists who have been stranded due to heavy snowfall in Tsomgo lake and Nathula along the Jawharlal Nehru road safely reached Gangtok on Sunday with the valuable service rendered by Army, informed the IGP Checkpost official, Sonam Tenzing Bhutia.

He shared that till 3 PM almost all the stranded tourists were brought back to Gangtok, and the last batch of nearly 85 tourists reached Gangtok by evening. It was mainly done by the army with help from local police and local people.

Its worthy to note that on Saturday, army personnel of Black Cat Division posted in the area intervened, rescued the tourists in army vehicles and shifted them to a Military camp located near 17 Mile. All the tourists were provided with accommodation, hot meals, warm clothing and critical medical support.

According to an army press communiqué, approximately 1027 tourists who were stuck in the upper reaches of East Sikkim near the China Border at Nathu La following heavy snow on Saturday were rescued by the Indian Army. Heavy snowfall had occurred in areas of Nathu La, Tsomgo Lake and adjoining areas on Saturday afternoon, bringing down the temperature to sub Zero levels.

After the heavy snowfall, the vehicles started skidding on the Jawaharlal Nehru Marg that connects these areas with Gangtok.

Altogether, there were approximately 1027 tourists in 120 vehicles, who got stranded over a stretch of 15 Kilometres of the mentioned places.

Meanwhile, the Jawharlal Nehru road is 55 km long stretch passing through Nathula pass (Indo – China border). It also leads to famous tourists destinations like – Tsomgo Lake, Baba Mandir and other renowned regions.

The northeastern state of Sikkim currently receives over 200 hundred tourists’ vehicles on a daily basis, but these heavy snowfall have posed tough challenges for vehicular movements.