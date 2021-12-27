Tripura : BJP Gearing-Up For PM Modi’s Visit At Agartala On January 4

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 27, 2021 : Tripura Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a crucial meeting in the late evening of Sunday at Agartala on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state scheduled on January 4 next.

PM Modi is coming here to inaugurate the new terminal building of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport and address a public gathering at Swami Vivekananda Ground here in Agartala.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, BJP north-eastern zonal secretary Ajay Jamwal, BJP organizational secretary Fanindranath Sarma and Pradesh BJP president Prof Dr Manik Saha and others were present.

The state, regional and central leaders sat at Pradesh BJP headquarters here in Agartala to prepare a roadmap for the Prime Minister’s visit.

A senior leader of Tripura BJP told Northeast Today that BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda was scheduled to visit the state on January 2, but now it is likely to be deferred to January 11, due to Prime Minister’s visit.

The leader said “Nadda ji is coming to the state to join the meeting of the party’s state executive committee which could not take place due to the elections of civic bodies. Normally, the state executive committee meets every three month to review and prepare a road map for the party’s activities.”