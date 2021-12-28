AFSPA Repeal – Key Agenda Of NPP During Manipur Assembly Polls : Meghalaya Chief Minister Sangma

NET Web Desk

Amid the escalating clamour to repeal the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), 1958 from different quarters of Northeast regions, the Meghalaya Chief Minister & National People’s Party (NPP) chief Conrad K Sangma today asserted that demand to repeal AFSPA would stand as the key agenda of their party during the upcoming Manipur Assembly polls.

Addressing the gathering during ‘Makhel Heritage Conclave’, marking the 88th anniversary of the Mao Students Union in Manipur, Conrad K Sangma stated “We are getting a positive and good response from the people and definitely we will do much better then the previous election in Manipur. Of course elections are elections but we have to see how it goes.”

Last month, the Meghalaya CM earlier announced that NPP is planning to contest alone for over 40 seats during the forthcoming Manipur Assembly elections, scheduled to be held next year.

During an interview, the Meghalaya chief asserted that NPP will contest on atleast 40 to 45 seats.