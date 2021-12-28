Arunachal Pradesh : MP Gao Launches First-Ever Lisu To English Dictionary Application

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to preserve Lisu language, and promote the rich heritage and traditional customs associated with the dialect, the Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Tapir Gao on Monday virtually launched the first-ever Lisu to English & vice versa Dictionary Application.

Created by Avia and Jibiye Ngwazah, the dictionary incorporates of some 20,000 definitions and over 5,500 entries, which is available on Google Play Store for free.

Its worthy to note that Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein had released the book form of this dictionary at Vijaynagar (Changlang) on December 7, 2018.

The book was reprinted at least three times along Thailand, Myanmar and here in India.

“In order to educate, promote and preserve our Lisu language, both me and my wife have toiled for many years. There are estimated one million and two hundred thousand Lisu speakers worldwide. And in our own country, there are some 5,000 Lisu speakers. In addition, there are many who want to learn and research our tribal languages,” – asserted Jibiye Ngwazah through a press release.

The authors – Avia and Jibiye Ngwazah have expressed their heartfelt gratitude to everyone, who sponsored the creation of this app, and thanked the minister Kamlung Mossang “for providing substantial financial help in the printing of the dictionary when it was in the book form.”