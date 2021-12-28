Arunachal Pradesh : NIMAS Team Successfully Completes ‘Winter Baileys Trail Trek’

NET Web Desk

The National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (NIMAS) team successfully completed the treacherous ‘Winter Baileys Trail’ trek.

Covering 161 kms in sub-zero temperatures with heights ranging between 12,000 to 16,500 feet, the expedition was flagged-off by NIMAS Director Col. Sarfraz Singh – an alumni of Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun; and National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla; from Thimbu Village.

The 20-member trekking team, incorporating of – 14 trekkers from Arunachal Pradesh along with 6 NIMAS Instructors; is being led by NIMAS Senior Instructor & Everester Sub BB Rana.

Its worthy to note that the first-ever ‘Winter Baileys Trail Trekking Expedition’ from Jung-Mago-Jethang-Kemmia La-Lap-Potak-Changla-Tungri-Chandar-Thembang.

The 26 member team then completed 200 kms stretch crossing over the Kemmia La situated at an altitude of 16,900 ft.

This Bailey Trek Expedition trail dates back to the historic routes walked by Capt. H.T. Morshead and Lt. Col. F. M. Bailey while mapping and drawing the famous McMohan Line in 1914, while surveying the Arunachal Pradesh-Tibet border during the reign of Britishers in India. This route later became known as Bailey’s Trail.

It goes through towering mountain passes, deserted army bunkers, remote forests, clear fresh mountain lakes, and magnificent views of Mt. Gorichen and Mt. Kangto peaks.