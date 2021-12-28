COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 184 Fresh New Cases, 10.27% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 184 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatalities in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 10.27%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 1435. While, a total of 1,40,748 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 539 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 1792 samples were tested on November 27, 2021, out of which 85 samples belonged to males, while 99 of females.

If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 159 belonged to symptomatic patients, 25 of asymptomatic.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,38,774. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected : 2 positive cases (2.32%), TrueNAT detected 10 (13.70%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 172 (10.53%) & 0 positive cases respectively.