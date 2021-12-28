Cultural Genocide : China Demolished 99-Ft Tall Buddha Effigy In Tibet, Claims Report

NET Web Desk

The Communist Party of China have been lambasted by theologians, since decades for suppressing age-old cultures & traditions of Tibetan Buddhists who faced high levels of religious persecution. Chinese authorities has once again been under scrutiny after demolishing a 99-ft-tall Buddha statue in Kham Drakgo of Sichuan Province, informed a Central Tibetan Administration report.

Additionally, 45 huge prayer wheels erected near Drakgo Monastery have also demolished and prayer flags been torched.

It asserted that the concerned effigy was constructed to avert natural disasters in the coming days.

“The bronze statue was built with great effort and with the generous contributions from the local Tibetans in Drakgo, at a crossroad, costing around 40,000,000 Yuan (around 6.3 million USD). In 1973, Drakgo suffered a massive earthquake that caused serious and widespread damage including the death of several thousand residents. The 99-foot-tall Buddha statue was built on 5 October 2015 to ward off natural disasters in the future.” – informed the report.

“These acts by the Chinese authorities are acute attacks on Tibetan religion, language and culture. The crackdown on Tibetan Buddhism and the situation now in Drakgo is like the Cultural Revolution times,” – informed sources as quoted by the concerned report.

It further informed that due to tight controls over information by Chinese authorities, the report failed to receive pictures and videos of the major destruction.

However, last month based on false grounds of invalid documents and violation of land-use law, the Drakgo Monastery’s ‘Gaden Namgyal Monastic School’ was also demolished by authorities.

The report further informed that concerned monastic school was targeted as the same served as a significant hub of education in the area since its inception, “offering a range of classes including Tibetan Buddhism, Tibetan language, Chinese Mandarin, and English.”