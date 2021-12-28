Defence Minister Inaugurates 24 Bridges Constructed By BRO Along Border Areas, 1 Each In Sikkim & Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today virtually dedicated a total of 24 bridges and 3 roads to the nation.

Constructed by the Border Roads Organization (BRO), these bridges and stretches have been built along 4 States and 2 Union Territories (UTs), including 2 states in Northeast India – Sikkim & Arunachal Pradesh.

Of the 24 bridges, nine are in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K); five each in Ladakh & Himachal Pradesh; three in Uttarakhand and one each in Sikkim & Arunachal Pradesh.

While of the three roads, 2 are in Ladakh and one is in West Bengal.

According to PIB report, the inauguration of India’s first indigenous Class 70 140-feet Double-Lane Modular Bridge constructed at a height of 11,000 feet at Flag Hill Dokala in Sikkim; and Chisumle-Demchok stretch at Umling La Pass located at over 19,000 feet in Ladakh which also holds the Guinness World Record of world’s highest motorable road stood to be the key highlights of this inauguration programme.

These state-of-the-art technological incorporated projects have been completed on important road axis and laterals along the Northern and Eastern borders of the country.

The Defence Minister referred this inauguration as a reflection of the BRO’s commitment to the progress of border areas and exuded confidence that these construction works would go a long way in the development of a New India.

He said, the stretch at Umling-La pass will enable faster movement of Armed Forces, boost tourism and ensure socio-economic development of the region.

“Roads in border areas cater to the strategic needs and ensure equal participation of remote areas in the development of the nation,” – he said.

He also commended BRO for its perseverance in achieving the feat despite the challenges of sub-zero temperatures and high altitude.

Meanwhile, the Defence Minister described the Sikkim-based indigenous Double-Lane Modular Bridge as a shining example of ‘Aatmanirbharta’ and appreciated the fact that it has been developed at a much lower cost.

“It is an important milestone on the path to achieve ‘Make in India’ as envisioned by our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. It is a symbol of the Government’s resolve to provide faster connectivity to border areas. It will also pave the way for the construction of more bridges in such areas,” he added.

With this concerned e-inauguration, the tally of infrastructural projects executed by BRO stood at record 102 in a single-working season during the 75th year of India’s Independence under the aegis of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

The BRO has completed the construction in a record timeframe, consisting state-of-the-art technology used in most of them.

Singh lauded the contribution of BRO towards Nation building by continuously improving the socio-economic condition of the people residing along remote areas and helping the country achieve its security, communication and trade objectives.

“We faced our adversary in the Northern sector recently with grit and determination. It could not have been possible without proper infrastructural development. The BRO has been fulfilling its duties with utmost dedication. Strong infrastructure in border areas is essential in today’s uncertain times as it strengthens strategic capabilities. As we move forward in the direction of strengthening our border infrastructure, we have to bolster our surveillance systems as well. Problems of infiltration, skirmishes, illegal trade and smuggling, etc often persist in border areas. In view of this, Government had started Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System sometime back,” – he added.

In order to boost tourism and facilitate the Armed Forces personnel in border areas, the Defence Minister announced setting-up of ‘BRO Cafes’ at 75 places, as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.

These Cafes will showcase the local traditions and facilities such as food, parking, sitting area, souvenir shops, medical inspection rooms and photo galleries.

Hailing the BRO for this initiative, Singh said, it will promote tourism & regional culture and improve the socio-economic condition of the local people by providing them with employment opportunities.

Its worthy to note that on June 2021, the Defence Minister had dedicated a total of 75 BRO-constructed projects – 12 roads and 63 bridges.