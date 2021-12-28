Meghalaya : HSPDP Planning To Raise Separate Khasi-Jaintia State Demand With Centre

NET Web Desk

The Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) has once again renewed it’s voice for the creation of a separate Khasi-Jaintia state, and is planning to raise this demand before the Centre.

Considered to be one of the top agendas in the manifesto of HSPDP for the 2023 Assembly elections, the party through their demand aims to generate awareness among citizens about the significance of a separate Khasi-Jaintia state.

Addressing the mediapersons, the HSPDP President KP Pangniang asserted the same after chairing the General Executive Council (GEC) meeting of the party on Monday.

“We will continue to work together with the Garo State Demand Committee that is seeking a separate Garoland. We will jointly pursue the issue with the Centre,” – stated Pangniang.

Responding to a query on support from other political parties, the HSPDP President asserted that “It is too early to approach other political parties. Since, this is the main issue of the party, we will try to propagate and bring it to the notice of the people of the state, to get their cooperation so that people will know what is the value if the party moves for a separate state.”

Pangniang further reiterated on its demand for amending Para 12A(b) of the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India.