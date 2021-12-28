Meitei Tribe Status : 18-Hour Shutdown In Manipur Affects Normal Life

NET Web Desk

An 18-hours shutdown called by the Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee, Manipur have disrupted normal lives of commuters.

It was imposed from December 27 midnight by the SC Committee marking the demand of tribe status for the Meiteis, the majority general community residing in the northeastern state.

This move basically occurred after Manipur government failed to send the Meitei ethnographic report on the latest socio-economic survey to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

According to Hindu report, no impact of the shutdown has been reported from tribal regions.

Its worthy to note that the committee since 2012 has been demanding the tribe status of Meiteis, and its inclusion in Scheduled Tribe (SC) list.