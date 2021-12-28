Mizoram : Assam Rifles Organize ‘Christmas Carnival’ To Mark Positivity & Affection Among Orphans

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

In an attempt to spread positivity and the warmth of unity & affection, bringing priceless smiles among orphans, the Lunglei Battalion of Assam Rifles today organized a carnival picnic for children of Bethel Orphanage.

A total of 96 children from the concerned orphanage were taken to the “Christmas Carnival” at Sethlun Helipad, Lunglei.

During the event, children took part in various recreational activities like – sack race, toffee race, tug of war and musical chair.

Children and staff from Bethel Orphanage sang Christmas Carols and rejoiced with Assam Rifles troops in line with spirits of the festive season.

Furthermore, this concerned efforts were greatly appreciated by the staffs & Priest of the Orphanage Church. They expressed heartfelt gratitude to the paramilitary troop for transforming this festive season into a truly memorable one.