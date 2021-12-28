Mizoram Receives Medical Aid From ‘World Health Organization’ To Fight COVID-19

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The northeastern state of Mizoram has been severely impacted by the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. During the surge of cases in mid 2021, the state witnessed many good Samaritans reaching-out to vulnerable sections of Mizo community.

In a bid to support Mizoram Government in their fight against COVID-19, the World Health Organization (WHO) donated COVID-19 sample test kits worth of Rs 4 Crores, which was received by Health Minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana.

These kits incorporate of – 3,60,000 Rapid Antigen Test Kit (RAgT) and 1,80,000 RT-PCR Test kits from South Korea.

Responding to the kind act, Dr. Lalthangliana expressed his gratitude to WHO for undertaking the initiative of contributing necessary requirements, during such unprecedented times when the state is in dire needs of testing kits.

Its worthy to note that WHO has also donated several Oxygen Concentrators to Mizoram in July this year.

Health Minister also extended his gratitude to all individuals, churches, companies and other stakeholders who have extended support to the state’s health infrastructure during the two grieving years of COVID pandemic.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has also donated a RT-PCR test kit and RNA extractor worth over Rs 20 crores to the Mizoram Government.

Surveillance Medical Officer of WHO, Dr. Lalhlimpuii stated that the WHO never donates COVID-19 sample test kit to a particular state, but in this particular case, it has given it to the state of Mizoram following request made by the State’s Health Minister.

However, 5000 PPE Kits will e-donated in the coming days, Dr. Lalhlimpuii further added.